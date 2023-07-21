MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts now extend through the weekend as dangerous heat continues

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of its longest stretch of excessive heat ever!

Wednesday was the hottest day in 6 years with a high of 119 degrees in Phoenix and we hit 119 again on Thursday.

The forecast has us up near 119 again today. If we reach that high, it will be the longest stretch of temperatures at 119 or hotter ever recorded in the city of Phoenix. The record now is 2 days in a row at 119 or hotter set back in June of 1990.

We're also now at 21 days in a row with temperatures at 110 degrees or more. That breaks the previous record of 18 days set back in 1974.

The biggest difference this time is that temperatures are not cooling off as much overnight. During that 1974 heatwave, overnight lows still dropped into the 70s and 80s, but now we have had 12 nights in a row with lows in the 90s! (That breaks the previous record of 7 nights with lows in the 90s.)

Phoenix even set a new all-time record Wednesday morning, only dropping to 97 degrees for a low. That marks the highest low temperature ever recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Previously the record was 96 degrees, set back on July 15, 2003.

This unrelenting heat will shatter even more records with little relief in sight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (well above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through at least Sunday.

Heat Advisories are also in effect for the high country and much of northern Arizona through today.

Our intense heat and monsoon moisture will trigger storms along the Mogollon Rim and across southeast Arizona.

There's a slight chance that some of those storms bring gusty winds and areas of blowing dust closer to the Valley late this evening, otherwise the Valley still looks dry.

Monsoon moisture will increase again over the weekend and that will bring storm chances back across much of the state, with chances increasing in the Valley, too.

If we get rain, that could drop our temperatures this weekend or early next week. Otherwise, highs will stay near or above 115 degrees and lows will stay in the 90s.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.56" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

