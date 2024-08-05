MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts in the Valley, as storm chances continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — It was a weekend of record-tying and record-setting highs and lows, and our extreme heat continues as we kick off the week.

The Phoenix Metro and most of central and western Arizona remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. today.

Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect for northwestern Arizona and areas along the lower Colorado River Valley through Tuesday night.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode today as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Today's high in Phoenix will top out just a couple of degrees shy of the record high which stands at 116 degrees, set in 2023.

With this sizzling hot forecast, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke will increase.

So, plan on limiting your time outside, especially in the afternoon when temperatures are hottest. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

After a stormy Sunday night in parts of our state, including the Valley, storm chances will be more limited today.

Most of the storm action will stay in the higher terrain of northern, eastern and southern Arizona, with just a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm or spotty showers moving into the Valley this evening.

Storm chances will ramp up on Tuesday though, as a disturbance moves through northern Mexico. That storm system will enhance moisture across our state and boost storm chances by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing gusty winds, blowing dust, hail, and areas of heavy rain and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Those higher storm chances will continue into Wednesday, and that's going to help temperatures trend down, too.

Valley highs will dip down below 110 degrees by midweek.

Air quality is also a concern in the Valley again this week

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch are in effect from Tuesday to Thursday.

The pollution watches could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer, so we'll keep you updated.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking. Even healthy adults trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar