MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts extended for Phoenix as the dangerous heat continues

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is back in the Valley, and it's sticking around through the weekend.

As high pressure intensifies over our region, temperatures are back above 110 degrees in Phoenix.

While temperatures will dip just below the 110º mark on Friday as a storm system moves across Arizona, highs will soar back to 110+ by the weekend as high pressure builds in again.

Phoenix high temperatures will be back into record territory this weekend, too. The record highs for both Saturday and Sunday stand at 115 degrees, set back in 2021.

This heat is increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, so Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and most of central Arizona are now in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. Heat alerts also extend into southern and southeastern Arizona, and into parts of northern and northwestern Arizona too.

With these heat alerts in effect, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this stretch of dangerously hot days.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse and muscle cramps.

We are tracking a storm system that will bring more clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms to Arizona today and Friday as it passes through. There's even a slight chance of a few light, isolated showers in the Valley by Thursday evening.

Then things dry out by the weekend across Arizona.

Monsoon 2024 officially begins on Saturday, June 15th and the outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter-than-normal season.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

