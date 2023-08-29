MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts extended as we brace for more record heat this week

PHOENIX — Record-breaking heat is back in the Valley!

We set two new daily temperature records on Monday in Phoenix, and we could do the same again today.

The low in Phoenix has only cooled to 93 degrees this morning, that could be a new record warm low for the day. The current record warm low is 90 degrees set in 1981. Then we'll heat up quickly, reaching a high of 116 this afternoon. That would also set a new record high for the day, topping the current record which stands at 113 set in 2009.

Wednesday could bring even more record heat. The low in Phoenix is set to drop to 92 degrees, which would top the current record warm low for tomorrow's date which is 91 degrees set in 2007. Wednesday's forecast high is 113 degrees and that would tie the record high previously set in 2011.

Because the extreme heat continues, the Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro and all of south-central and southwest Arizona have been extended until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Areas across Mohave County in northwest Arizona remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through tonight.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe in this extreme heat. Limit your time outside, stay hydrated and bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has already had 50 days this summer with highs at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will be inching closer to that record over the next several days.

Phoenix has also had 21 days so far at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously, the record was 14 days set in 2020. We will add to this tally too.

We could also see more overnight lows in the 90s. We're now up to 32 days with lows in the 90s. The old record was 28 days set in 2020.

As temperatures climb and skies stay mostly sunny, our air quality has been getting worse too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Wednesday. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels making it difficult to breathe, especially if you have asthma or COPD. So, you may want to limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition.

While storm chances across Arizona look low today, we'll see more showers and thunderstorms across the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona on Wednesday. We could see an isolated storm approach the Phoenix area on Wednesday, but most of the Phoenix metro area will stay dry through the first half of the week.

As high pressure shifts farther east on Thursday and Friday, more monsoon moisture will return bringing storm chances back to the Valley.

As storm chances ramp up, temperatures will drop. Valley highs will fall back into the upper 90s to low 100s on Friday and Saturday.

We're also tracking an area of low pressure that will approach from the northwest this weekend. That will keep temperatures in the low 100s through Labor Day weekend.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.75" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.74"

_____________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

_____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar