MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alerts continue but storm chances are ramping up this weekend

PHOENIX — It's been nearly a month of record-setting heat and as we head into the last weekend of July, there may finally be a little bit of relief on the way.

Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees or higher for an all-time record of 28 days in a row. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

We've also reached 115 degrees 15 times so far and 119 degrees three times. That's the greatest number for both of those thresholds ever recorded in Phoenix!

We also had a 16-day streak of consecutive days with lows in the 90s, a new, all-time record that more than doubled the previous record.

Temperatures today and Saturday will again top out near 115 degrees, before falling closer to 110 on Sunday. Then we could finally see that high temperature drop below 110 by Monday, as storm chances ramp up!

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Valley have now been extended through Saturday night.

In addition to the dangerous heat, air quality has been getting worse this week, too. The Phoenix metro area is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory through today.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels this week for people in sensitive groups, including kids, older adults and anyone with a respiratory condition like asthma or COPD.

So along with limiting your time outdoors because of the heat, you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon hours due to the worsening air quality.

Monsoon moisture is increasing as well, keeping storm chances around for much of the state.

While several Valley neighborhoods saw rain Wednesday night, the last measurable rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor occurred on March 22nd, putting our dry streak at 127 days now. That now the fourth-longest dry streak in Phoenix history. The longest is 160 days in a row without measurable rain which happened in 1972.

Storm chances will ramp up over the weekend, peaking on Sunday and Monday, which could help temperatures drop below the 110-degree mark by Monday.

Storms that develop could produce strong, damaging winds, areas of blowing dust, periods of heavy rain and dangerous lightning so stay weather-aware this weekend.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.83" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.48"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

