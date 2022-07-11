PHOENIX — It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and southwest Arizona today.

Today will be the hottest day of this latest heat wave, with Valley highs topping out near 114 degrees.

Take action to keep yourself safe as this heat can be dangerous or even deadly. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. Bring your pets inside and remember to never leave kids or pets inside a vehicle.

As high pressure sets up near the Four Corners, we're also going to see a return of monsoon moisture which will bring back daily storm chances.

For today and Tuesday, the best bet for thunderstorms will be along the Mogollon Rim and over the higher terrain north and east of the Valley. Those storms will try to work their way down into the Valley so there is a slight chance of a stray storm today and Tuesday, but it's more likely we'll just get gusty winds late this afternoon and evening.

Monsoon moisture increases by midweek, bringing the Valley a better opportunity for storms. We'll see a daily chance of storms through the weekend.

Storms across Arizona could produce strong winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning and brief downpours. Stay weather-aware.

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

