MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat alert extended again after nearly two weeks of record heat

PHOENIX — This record-shattering heat wave just won't end!

Today will mark two straight weeks of record-setting high temperatures and it's not over yet.

Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended again, now in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for the immediate Phoenix Metro Area. Meanwhile, Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. today for the rest of the lower desert areas in central, western and northwestern Arizona.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode through Tuesday as an extra reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon hours, and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

Phoenix marked its latest 110+ degree day ever on record on Sunday, reaching 113 degrees at Sky Harbor. That high also tied the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in October. That record was just set this year, on October 1st.

Today's high will put us close to that 110-degree mark before temperatures begin to trend down.

Phoenix will top out at 109 degrees this afternoon, then 107 degrees on Tuesday before highs fall closer to 105 degrees for the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend.

Despite the downtrend in temperatures, we will likely continue to set daily records each day as the record highs this time of year sit between 101 and 105 degrees each day.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Valley, but even that's warmer than normal for this time of year and new record-warm lows are still possible this week.

On average, our last triple-digit day is October 5th, but we've seen highs in the 100s as late as October 27th. That happened in 2016. At this point, it looks like Valley highs will stay in the triple digits through at least the middle of next week.

With La Niña building in the Pacific, it's likely that we'll continue to see warmer and drier-than-normal conditions through the fall and winter months.

Our drought has been getting worse lately with the hot and dry monsoon season we just had.

Phoenix only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon, which ties for the seventh driest monsoon on record. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

With an overall average temperature of 98.3 degrees, Monsoon 2024 was also the hottest monsoon ever recorded in Phoenix. That breaks the previous record of 96.9 degrees which we just set last year. All of the top 25 hottest monsoon seasons have occurred in the last 25 years.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.92" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

