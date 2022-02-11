MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Headed into the warmest weekend of the year so far

PHOENIX — Phoenix hit the 80s for the first time this year on Thursday, and we're in for more of these warm days through the weekend.

On average, we see our first 80-degree day around February 3rd, so it's not unusual to see 80s this early in the year.

Across the Valley, highs will top out in the low 80s through the weekend, putting us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our mornings will stay chilly though, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Breezes will pick up a bit in the Valley on Saturday with peak wind gusts at 20 to 25 mph.

Winds will pick up again on Tuesday as our next storm system approaches.

Those winds will bring in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the mid 60s by Wednesday.

We could see rain and snow chances across our state, too. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

