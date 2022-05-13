MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Headed into the hottest weekend of the year so far, May 13

PHOENIX — Get ready for some of the highest temperatures of the year so far!

High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring into the weekend.

Phoenix will end up more than ten degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the upper 90s this afternoon. Then we're heading into a long stretch of triple digit days.

Valley highs will hover around 105 degrees Saturday and Sunday with more lower 100s early next week.

Sunday's record is 107 degrees, set in 1937. Monday's record is 106 degrees, set in 1997. We'll likely be within 2 or 3 degrees of both of those records.

Early morning lows will be milder too, only cooling into the upper 60s to low 70s.Heat this intense is happening a bit sooner than normal this year, too.

On average, Phoenix sees its first temperatures each year at 105 or hotter around May 22nd.

Air quality is getting worse too as winds stay light. Ozone pollution will build up in the Valley and our air will become unhealthy for anyone with a respiratory condition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory today and High Pollution Watches Saturday and Sunday. So, limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, especially in the afternoon when ozone pollution will be at its worst.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

