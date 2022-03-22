MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gusty winds continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — Gusty winds continue as temperatures begin trending back up these next few days.

Valley wind gusts will continue to top out near 25 to 30 mph today and Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect today in Mohave county along the Colorado River. Watch out for gusts near 45 mph in places like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Winds will flow in out of the north as they funnel into our state behind a storm to our east and high pressure to our west.

These high winds could worsen allergies as pollen counts remain high all week, too. Ash, Mulberry and Poplar are the main allergens this time of year.

Temperatures will top out near normal through midweek, with Valley highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Then, high pressure moves in sending temperatures soaring by the end of the week.

We'll see our first 90-degree day in the Valley on Friday and could even tie the record high of 93 degrees that day. (That record was set back in 1990.)

Valley highs reach the low to mid 90s through the weekend, but it looks like this stretch of 90s won't last long.

Another storm system is set to move in early next week dropping temperatures and bringing back rain chances.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.89" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

