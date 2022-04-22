MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gusty winds and cooler weather to wrap up the week

PHOENIX — Winds have been a big issue across Arizona this week and they'll pick up even more today as storm system moves into northern Arizona.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect today across northern and eastern Arizona where gusts could top 50 to 60 mph.

Gusts could hit 45 mph by this afternoon across the Phoenix metro area, so a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

As conditions stay dry across parts of eastern and southeastern Arizona, the fire danger will increase. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect across southeast Arizona and for spots like Eager-Springerville and Saint Johns near the New Mexico border.

This storm system will bring a bit of moisture to northern Arizona as it moves through. So, there is a chance for spotty rain and snow showers in that part of our state throughout the day.

Snow levels will fall to around 6,500 feet, but little to no snowfall accumulation is anticipated.

Temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees across our state, putting Valley highs in the upper 70s today.

Then, high pressure builds in again bringing another big warm-up our way.

Expect temperatures back in the 80s over the weekend and soaring into the 90s next week.

It's possible we could reach the 100s for the first time this year by Tuesday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

