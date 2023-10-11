MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gusty winds across Arizona today, but cooler air is also on the way

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping as a storm system brings more winds and cooler air our way.

As that storm approaches from the northwest today winds are picking up, with gusts as high as 30 mph here in the Valley by the afternoon.

Wind gusts could peak near 50 mph in northern and northeast Arizona, though. Areas all along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m today.

Valley highs will fall into the mid 90s today and low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will cool back into the 60s by the end of the week, too.

Lows will even cool into the 20s across the high country over the next couple of nights.

High pressure returns over the weekend sending Valley highs back into the upper 90s by Sunday and we'll be flirting with the triple digits again early next week.

Phoenix has now had 126 days this year at 100 degrees or more. This is the sixth most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.50" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

