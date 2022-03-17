MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Great weather for St. Patrick's Day

PHOENIX — Our latest storm is clearing out to the east, leaving behind cool air and lingering breezes for parts of Arizona.

Valley temperatures drop by just a few degrees today, but we'll stay in the 80s until Saturday.

Gusty winds will continue in eastern Arizona and near the lake in northwest Arizona, but winds ease up here in the Valley for the next couple of days.

Clouds move back in on Saturday ahead of our next storm system that's set to bring an even bigger dose of cool air our way.

Winds will pick up across our state again on Sunday as temperatures drop by nearly 15 degrees.

Valley highs will fall into the low to mid 70s Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday morning.

We'll also see a chance for spotty showers across the state, which could include more snow showers for the highest elevations. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.76" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

