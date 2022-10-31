MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Great Halloween weather ahead of big changes coming midweek

PHOENIX — We couldn't have asked for a better Halloween forecast! It will be sunny and seasonable, with pleasant trick-or-treating conditions.

Valley highs will top out in the low 80s, putting us right near the normal for this time of year. That will put temperatures in the 70s for trick-or-treating this evening.

High clouds start moving in overnight, ahead of our next storm system that's set to bring gusty winds, Valley rain chances, high country snow and much colder air!

Valley high temperatures will reach the low 80s again Tuesday and Wednesday before falling all the way into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Up north, highs will fall into the 30s by Thursday.

Winds will pick up as this storm system approaches and a Wind Advisory is in effect across Mohave county in northwest Arizona on Tuesday. Wind gusts will top out near 45 mph in spots like Kingman and Bullhead City.

More wind alerts could be issued across northern Arizona and winds will pick up across the state, including here in the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph here in the Valley, with gusts up to 45 mph in northern Arizona.

Spotty rain showers are possible in the Phoenix area on Wednesday and Thursday but rainfall amounts look very light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Up north, we'll see rain showers on Wednesday but snow levels will drop to near 4,000 feet by Thursday night. We could pick up between two and four inches of snow in areas above 6,000 feet, with spots like Flagstaff ending up with around two inches of snow.

Showers will taper off early Friday but the cool air will stick around.

Valley highs will only reach the 60s again on Friday, before warming into the low 70s by the weekend.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s in the Valley by Friday morning.

It'll be much colder up north, with morning lows in the teens ahead of the weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.16" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

