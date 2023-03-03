MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gradually warming up across Arizona into the weekend

PHOENIX — Cold air lingered across Arizona this morning, but warmer days are in sight as temperatures trend up through the weekend.

Look for more sunshine and light winds today as temperatures rebound into the low 60s.

Our warming trend will continue over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

A storm passing to our north will pick up winds a bit on Sunday.

We're tracking breezes in the Valley and windy conditions across northern Arizona.

Look for more clouds through the first half of next week but our forecast stays dry across the state as the storm track stays to our north.

Our next chance for showers in Arizona comes Thursday, when we could see light snow showers across northern Arizona.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.25" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

