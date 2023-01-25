MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gradually thawing out around Arizona the next few days

PHOENIX — Another round of Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of the Valley through this morning.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for southern Pinal County and Pima Counties this morning, too.

After kicking off the day with temperatures in the 30s in the Valley this morning, we'll see a gradual warm-up today. Valley highs will top out near 60 degrees this afternoon, still putting us about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will slowly rebound over the rest of the week, but lows will stay in the 30s for the next few nights across much of the Valley.

Daytime highs will be back in the low 60s by Thursday and we'll gradually climb into the mid 60s by this weekend.

Storms will pass to our north and east through the end of the week. While we'll stay sunny and dry, we get a round of stronger winds across Arizona by Thursday. Wind gusts in the Valley and across northern Arizona could peak near 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph in western Arizona.

Our dry stretch continues through the weekend but we are watching our next storm set to move in early next week.

We'll see another round of high country snow and Valley rain with this one.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

