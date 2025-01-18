MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gorgeous MLK Day weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — It's going to be a gorgeous MLK Day weekend in the Valley!

Skies will be sunny, winds will stay light and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s each day.

Our early mornings will still be chilly as overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Valley.

Up north, we are expecting more overnight freezes and some very breezy conditions on Saturday afternoon.

As our forecast stays dry, Phoenix will continue adding days to the current dry streak.

Friday marks the 148th day in a row without measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. That's the second-longest dry streak on record! The all-time record, set in 1972, is 160 days in a row without measurable rain and that may be in jeopardy in the weeks ahead.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.51" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

