MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gorgeous holiday week across Arizona

PHOENIX — The storm system that brought rain the the Valley, light snow to some of the higher terrain in our state, and even a tornado east of Payson this weekend, is now clearing out.

Cool air continues to flow in behind that storm and temperatures will stay near normal as we dry things out across the state.

Winds will be coming in out of the north as that storm clears out and high pressure begins to build in.

Winds will pick up speed as they funnel down the Colorado River Valley today, and Wind Advisories are in effect through this evening for areas all along our western Arizona border, including spots like Lake Havasu and Yuma.

High pressure moves back into the desert southwest sending temperatures into the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday.

Overnight lows will cool into the 40s to 50s across the Valley each morning.

Then we're watching another storm system that will approach from the north by Thanksgiving Day.

Clouds increase across Arizona on Thursday, but the Valley stays dry and we won't see a chance for showers in northern Arizona until Friday and the weekend.

Valley highs will fall into the low 70s by Thanksgiving Day and will even drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by the weekend.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-2.98" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

