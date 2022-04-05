MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Getting warmer, with more 90s for the Valley

PHOENIX — Things are heating up as high pressure builds in, sending temperatures soaring!

Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s the next few days, putting us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up across northern Arizona again on Wednesday, but the strongest winds will be in northwest Arizona where a Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along the upper Colorado River Valley.

Strong winds combined with very dry conditions and low relative humidity values will also increase the risk of wildfires. A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect for the Upper Colorado River Valley on Wednesday.

Winds ease up on Thursday and Friday, but we're expecting more wind over the weekend and early next week as a storm system moves down from the Pacific Northwest.

We could see some rain and snow showers across northern Arizona by Monday as a big dose of cooler air moves in with that storm.

Valley highs will drop more than 10 degrees, falling into the low 80s by the start of next week.

______________________________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

______________________________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo