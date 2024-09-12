MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Getting ready for a big cool-down as storm chances return to Arizona

PHOENIX — The Valley is finally going to get some relief from the sizzling heat.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees again on Tuesday, marking day 61 of temperatures at 110 or higher this year. That is an all-time record. The previous record was 55 days set just last year.

That was likely the last 110-degree day of the year. Phoenix dropped to 109 on Wednesday and will top out at 108 today.

Temperatures will continue to trend down over the next several days as we track a couple of storm systems bringing cooler air, more wind and even chances for rain.

Breezes will be back across the Valley today with gusts near 30 mph. Up north, wind gusts will peak near 40 mph along I-40 and the Mogollon Rim.

Over the weekend, another storm system will approach from the northwest, pulling moisture up into Arizona from the south. This will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We'll also continue to see cooler air move in. Valley temperatures will drop to the low 100s by Saturday and upper 90s by Sunday. That could finally put an end to this unprecedented and record-shattering stretch of triple-digit days.

As of Wednesday, Phoenix has had 108 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we have beaten the previous record by over a month!

Overnight lows look a lot cooler, too. Much of the Valley will fall into the 70s early Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. This will be the first time since June 4th with lows in the upper 70s in Phoenix.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our "normal" amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

Chances for rain will be in our Valley forecast through Monday. Then, it looks dry again for the middle next week as daytime highs fall into the low to mid 90s.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.49" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

