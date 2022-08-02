MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Getting hotter as monsoon storm chances stay low

PHOENIX — Phoenix is catching a break from monsoon storms early this week.

As high pressure re-positions itself right over Arizona, temperatures are getting hotter and monsoon storms will struggle to make it down into the Valley.

High temperatures across the Phoenix metro area will top out between 104 and 106 degrees each day this week, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Early morning lows will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, which is also right near our 30-year average.

There is a slight chance of a few isolated storms in the Valley late tonight into Wednesday and again on Thursday, but most of the monsoon action will stay in the higher terrain throughout the week.

Heading into the weekend, storm chances will ramp up as high pressure shifts east and allows more monsoon moisture to flow back in.

Right now, we are tracking a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Valley through the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.08" (-2.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

