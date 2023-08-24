MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Get ready for another round of extreme heat in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Our monsoon storm threat continues across Arizona today, although chances are for rain are diminishing for the Valley.

The area of low pressure that once was Tropical Storm Harold will continue to lift north and out of our state today, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across northern and eastern Arizona as it clears out.

We could see isolated storms in our north and east Valley foothills this afternoon, with just a slight chance of a stray shower or storm within the Phoenix Metro area.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, areas of heavy rain and possible flooding with any of the storms that move through.

After today, we dry out and heat back up with more extreme heat setting in for the weekend.

By Friday high pressure will move west cutting off our monsoon flow and cranking up the heat.

The 110+ temperatures are back in Phoenix by Friday and they'll be sticking around into the beginning of next week.

We'll also be in record territory. Sunday's record high is 113 degrees, set back in 2020. Monday's record high is also 113 degrees, set back in 2009. We're forecasting highs to be between 113 and 115 degrees on those days.

Phoenix has already had 46 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through the end of August.

Twenty of those days have been at 115 degrees or hotter, the most ever recorded in a single year. Previously the record was 14 days set in 2020. We could add to this count by early next week, too.

We could also see more overnight lows in the 90s by early next week. We're now up to 29 days with lows in the 90s, breaking the record of 28 days set in 2020.

As temperatures climb and skies stay mostly sunny, our air quality will get worse, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Friday through Sunday. These will likely get upgraded to Advisories as we get closer. Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels those days making it difficult to breathe if you have asthma or COPD. So, you may want to limit your time outside if you have any kind of respiratory condition.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.94" (-1.60" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.73"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

