MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Frigid temperatures ahead of our next storm

PHOENIX — Cold air settled in across our state, making for a frigid start to the day!

Temperatures plummeted into the single digits and teens across northern Arizona early this morning.

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for areas in south-central Arizona until 9 a.m., including for most areas in Pinal and Pima counties. Temperatures dipped into the 30s in these areas, and could hover near freezing for a few hours this morning.

Temperatures will be several degrees warmer tonight into Friday morning as more cloud coverage moves in.

Those clouds are headed our way as another storm moves into Arizona with more rain, snow and gusty winds.

Snow levels could go as low as 3,500 feet by Friday morning, putting snow on the mountains just north and east of Phoenix.

Another three to five inches of snow is possible in areas above 5,000 feet in elevation, including Flagstaff.

Valley rainfall will be light with a tenth of an inch of rain (or less) possible overnight Thursday into Friday.

Our forecast will dry out again over the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the 50s.

Then, another storm system will be moving in early next week. Stay tuned for updates on that one as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

