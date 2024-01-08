MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freezing temperatures behind our latest winter storm

PHOENIX — The coldest air of the season so far is settling in behind our weekend winter storm.

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for the entire Phoenix metro area and most of central and southern Arizona on this morning and again Tuesday morning.

Keep the "4 p's" in mind whenever freezing temperatures are in the forecast. Those are PLANTS, PIPES, PETS and PEOPLE.

Cover any sensitive plants with a blanket, towel or sheet. Wrap any exposed pipes to prevent bursting and consider letting them drip slowly throughout the night. Bring your pets inside and bundle up yourselves throughout the overnight hours.

We are expecting widespread frost across the Valley. So be prepared to do some scraping of your car windshield if you leave it parked outside overnight.

Temperatures will stay very chilly all week long. Valley highs will hit the mid to upper 50s with early morning lows in the 30s each day.

Another winter storm will move in Wednesday night into Thursday with more rain and snow for parts of our state.

Early estimates show the potential for two to four inches of snow for Flagstaff and less than a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley.

Then, we'll dry back out heading into the weekend as temperatures stay chilly.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.02" (-0.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.09"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

