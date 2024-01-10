MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freezing temperatures ahead of a winter storm moving in Thursday

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect this morning for the entire Phoenix metro area and most of central and southern Arizona.

Keep the "4 p's" in mind whenever freezing temperatures are in the forecast. Those are PLANTS, PIPES, PETS and PEOPLE.

Cover any sensitive plants with a blanket, towel or sheet. Wrap any exposed pipes to prevent bursting and consider letting them drip slowly throughout the night. Bring your pets inside and bundle up before you head out the door in the mornings.

Even daytime temperatures will stay chilly all week long. Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s with morning temperatures in the 30s.

We are tracking another winter storm set to move in on Thursday bringing more rain and snow for parts of our state.

Early estimates show the potential for two to five inches of snow along the Mogollon Rim and up to a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley.

This storm could impact your commute and travel across Arizona, so Thursday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect across the Arizona high country, so prepare for winter driving conditions on Thursday.

We could see a few more snow showers in northern Arizona this weekend, but the Valley will dry out by Friday.

Temperatures will gradually rebound over the weekend, putting Valley highs in the mid 60s by MLK Day.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.02" (-0.25" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.09"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

