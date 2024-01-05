MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freezes ahead of another winter storm coming this weekend

PHOENIX — Get ready for some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, ahead of another storm that will bring big weather impacts across Arizona this weekend.

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for parts of Pinal and Pima counties this morning. Then tonight, those freeze alerts will stretch into some of our Valley cities, too.

Spots like Buckeye, Maricopa, the San Tan Valley, and areas just south of the Loop 202 Santan will see temperatures near or just below the freezing mark. Freeze Warnings are in effect from 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday for areas in northern Pinal County and for parts of Maricopa county in the southeast Valley and along the I-10, just west of the Phoenix Metro.

Make sure to protect your sensitive plants and keep pets indoors ahead of these colder temperatures.

Another quick-moving disturbance will bring a few more snow showers to northeastern Arizona by this evening and early Saturday, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Our next big storm system moves into Arizona on Sunday. Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and more rain and snow will fall.

This storm will impact outdoor events/activities and travel across Arizona, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

We could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Valley and four to eight inches of snow in parts of the high country. (These estimates can, and likely will change as we get closer to the storm's arrival, so stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.)

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend with Valley highs mostly in the 50s.

As colder air settles in behind Sunday's storm, we will likely see the first freezes of the season for many Valley locations on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.01" (-0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.00"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

