MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings for the Valley as we head into the weekend

PHOENIX — It's been a cold week across Arizona, and we aren't done with the chilly temperatures just yet!

Temperatures will drop again heading into the weekend, putting parts of the Phoenix metro area under a Freeze Warning early Saturday morning.

Valley temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s tonight. Remember to cover your plants, wrap up exposed pipes and bring your pets inside.

Daytime highs will continue to hit the upper 50s to low 60s across the Valley over the next several days. That will keep us several degrees below normal for this time of year through the weekend.

We are tracking a warm-up next week, though.

We'll climb a couple of degrees each day, putting highs back in the mid to upper 60s as we approach Christmas weekend.

