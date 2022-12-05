MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Foggy start to the week, with more rain and snow on the way

PHOENIX — After a soggy weekend, it's a foggy start to the week!

Visibility will be low in many spots throughout the morning commute, down to a 1/4 mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for all of central and southern Arizona, including the entire Phoenix Metro Area.

The fog is developing thanks to a damp airmass after all of the rainfall this past weekend.

Rain chances will continue through the first half of the week.

The same storm system that brought the weekend rain, will move across our state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light rain showers are possible in the Phoenix area as early as tonight, with showers possible through Wednesday before we dry things out.

Valley rainfall looks light, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

Up north, we'll see light rain across the lower elevations and light snow over the mountains. Snowfall looks light, with about one to two inches of snow expected in spots like Flagstaff.

Temperatures will be mild to start the week, with Phoenix reaching a high of 70 degrees today.

It'll be cooler the rest of the week, though. Valley highs drop into the low to mid 60s starting Tuesday and stay there through the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.63" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.24"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

