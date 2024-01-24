MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Fog and lingering rain chance as winter storm clears out

PHOENIX — Record rain soaked the Valley on Tuesday as a winter storm impacted our state.

Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up 0.41 inches of rain, breaking the previous daily record of 0.25 inches set in 1967.

Since Sunday, Sky Harbor has received 0.70 inches of rain with parts of the East Valley at well over an inch!

This latest winter storm is headed east of our state today, leaving just a lingering chance of a stray shower today.

Fog has also developed overnight in spots where the clouds have cleared. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute across the Phoenix area, with areas of dense fog likely in the West Valley and areas west of the Phoenix Metro.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for spots like Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale, and Tonopah until 10 a.m. today. This alert also stretches west, across western Maricopa County, much of La Paz County and along the I-8 in Yuma County.

In the high country, we could see a few more snow showers develop along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains through this afternoon.

Then, another storm system will move into northern Arizona on Thursday, bringing more rain and snow chances to our state. The highest chances will be along and north of I-40.

Flagstaff could pick up another inch of snow and we could see stray rain shower in the Valley on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the week in Phoenix. But, as high pressure returns, we'll warm back up over the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday through early next week.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (+0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

