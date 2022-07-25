PHOENIX — Stay weather aware as our monsoon weather pattern stays active, bringing daily storm chances our way.

High pressure is east of the state, taking the edge off of our heat and bringing a surge of monsoon moisture into our state. That moisture combined with several disturbances that will move in, will increase storm chances across Arizona this week.

Storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, so the risk for flooding is high. Flood Watches are now in effect through early Wednesday morning for most of Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro Area.

Gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours will be the main threats with any storms that move through. There's also an increased risk for flash flooding near our wildfire burn scars.

As storm chances increase, temperatures have dropped dramatically. Valley highs will only reach the upper 90s through midweek.

Highs climb back into the low 100s starting Thursday and will reach the low 100s through the weekend as our daily storm chances continue.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-2.68" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.22"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

