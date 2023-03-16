MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood threat lingers in Arizona as our latest storm clears east

PHOENIX — Our latest storm system brought near-record rainfall to Phoenix on Wednesday. Now that storm is on the way out, but we aren't quite done with our chance for rain across Arizona.

Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up 0.74 inches of rain on Wednesday, putting us just shy of the record rainfall for the date which was 0.79 inches set all the way back in 1919!

As this storm system clears out to the east, we'll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

There is a slight chance that a stray shower or storm moves into the Phoenix area this afternoon or evening, but chances are just at 10-percent and most of the Valley stays dry.

In northern Arizona, snow levels are bottoming out near 6,500 feet and light snow showers are possible along the Mogollon Rim. Otherwise, we'll need to monitor the flooding situation in some of our creeks and streams just south of the Rim.

Wednesday's rain enhanced the snowmelt around the high country, leading to more runoff and flooding around some some of our state's rivers and streams.

Flood Warnings remain in effect through this evening for areas around Oak Creek, Dry Beaver Creek and the Verde River. Flood Watches are also effect for the lower elevations across Yavapai county and much of Gila county, and across Mohave county through this evening.

Cooler air lingers across the state through the end of the week, keeping temperatures several degrees below normal.

Valley highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s today and Friday.

St. Patrick's Day looks drier across the state, but we'll see another chance for showers across northern Arizona this weekend.

In the Valley, there's a slight chance of showers on Sunday, but we'll see a better chance for rain by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.80" (+0.58" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.09"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

