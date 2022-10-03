MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood alerts in place as storm chances go up across Arizona

PHOENIX — As we move through the first week of October we're leaving the triple digits in the rearview.

On average, Phoenix sees its last triple-digit day by Oct. 5.

It'll still be warm each day in the Valley, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.

The mornings will feel more fall-like, dropping into the 70s each day.

We're also watching for more storms this week.

Storms are expected across northern Arizona throughout the day today, and we could see a few of those storms move off the higher terrain and into the Valley by this afternoon and evening.

Storms could produce gusty winds, brief downpours, and dangerous lightning. Areas of blowing dust are possible, too.

A Flood Watch is in place for all of northeast Arizona, including for areas along the Mogollon Rim today into tonight as those areas could see flooding or flash flooding. The risk is highest near the burn scars, so stay weather-aware.

Storm chances will continue across northern Arizona each day this week, with just a slight chance for rain in the Valley through the end of the week.

We could see an uptick in those storm chances again by the weekend.

Meanwhile, temperatures will drop by a degree or two each day through the weekend, putting Valley highs in the low 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.28"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

