MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood alerts continue behind our latest storm

PHOENIX — The recent rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melt in the high country will keep the risk of flooding high across Arizona.

Several Flood Warnings remain in effect across central Arizona, including in Yavapai, Coconino and Maricopa counties.

Flooding is on-going in and around the Salt and Verde Rivers, Hassayampa River, Agua Fria River, New River, Tonto Creek and Tonto Basin, and the Verde River near Camp Verde and Clarkdale along the I-17. Do not attempt to cross flowing water in any of these areas. Several water rescues have already happened in some of these areas.

The storm system that brought back-to-back days of rain, snow and flooding is clearing out, but we'll see another chance for showers in northern Arizona today.

Scattered snow showers will develop along the Rim and across northeast Arizona this evening, continuing overnight into Friday morning. Snow accumulations will remain light with areas above 6,000 feet picking up an inch or less of snow, that includes spots like Flagstaff.

Here in the Valley it stays dry through the day, but we could see a sprinkle overnight as clouds increase.

Temperatures are running nearly 10 to 15 degrees below normal as the cold air settles in behind our latest storm.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s today, and each day through the weekend.

Breezes will linger, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph each afternoon over the next few days.

Then, we're tracking a big warm-up next week as highs approach the low 80s by Tuesday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.47" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

