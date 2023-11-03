MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First weekend of November brings a big warm-up!

PHOENIX — Dressing in layers will be key through the weekend as our mornings stay cool but our afternoons heat up.

High pressure is building in, sending temperatures soaring to around 10 degrees above normal this weekend.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s today, but Phoenix could reach the low 90s starting Saturday.

On average, our last 90-degree day of the year happens around October 30th. The latest we've ever seen a 90-degree day is Nov. 17, 2020.

The nights and early mornings will still be nice and cool, though. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s to low 60s across the Valley each day.

Valley highs will reach the low 90s through the weekend and early next week before temperatures fall again a we track another storm system.

At this point, our Valley forecast still looks sunny and dry through the end of next week, but high temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-80s starting Wednesday.

Thankfully, we are now done with the triple digits this year. Saturday, October 21st marked our last 100-degree of the year. That's the fourth latest ever recorded.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or more on 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

