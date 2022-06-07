MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First major heat wave of the year!

PHOENIX — We're kicking off the first major heat wave of the year, as high pressure sends temperatures soaring across Arizona!

Phoenix could reach110 for the first time this year by Wednesday. (On average, we tend to see our first day at 110 degrees or higher on June 11th.)

We're also headed into record territory!

Right now, Phoenix looks to top out at 112 degrees on Friday, 114 degrees on Saturday and 113 degrees on Sunday.

Here's where the records stand currently:

Friday: 111 (set in 1978)

Saturday: 114 (set in 1918)

Sunday: 112 (set in 2019)

With heat this intense, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Phoenix metro area Wednesday through Monday.

These heat alerts also extend across southern and western Arizona, and across the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties.

These Watches will likely be upgraded to a warning as we get closer, which will lead to ABC15 Weather Action Days alerting you to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

Remember that heat is the number one weather related killer, so stay hydrated and limit your time outside when temperatures get this hot. Make sure to keep your pets inside, too.

We are also tracking pollution problems in the Valley this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect on Today, and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

If you have asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

While our Valley forecast looks to stay dry, we may see a few thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim or in the White Mountains toward the end of the week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

