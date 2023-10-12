MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First freeze alerts of the season for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping as cooler air settles in across Arizona!

In fact, it'll be some of the coolest air of the season so far for parts of our state.

Valley highs will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s today and Friday with overnight lows in the 60s.

Up north, the first Freeze Warning of the season is in effect overnight from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. as lows fall into the 20s in spots like Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon and Window Rock by Friday morning. This alert stretches out to areas along the Rim and in the White Mountains too, where lows will cool into the 30s tonight.

This cool-down will be short-lived, though.

High pressure will build back in over the weekend, sending Valley highs soaring into the mid-90s Saturday and back into the 100s on Sunday.

Phoenix could see a three-day stretch of highs in the low 100s as the triple digits stick around through Tuesday before temperatures fall back into the upper 90s.

On average, our last triple-digit day is around October 5th but we have seen triple digits all the way into late October before. The latest ever recorded was October 27, 2016.

Phoenix has now had 126 days this year at 100 degrees or more. That is the sixth most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

____________________________________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.52" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

