MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First fall storm system keeps storm chances around all week

PHOENIX — After powerful storms hit the state on Monday, the storm threat is not done!

As an area of low pressure continues to move through our state, we'll see another chance for storms today.

The best storm chances will be in eastern Arizona today. We'll see just a slight chance of isolated storms in northern Arizona and here in the Valley.

This area of low pressure will then begin to move back toward the west-southwest across our state, keeping storm chances in play through the upcoming weekend.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust, hail and heavy rain, so stay weather-aware.

Temperatures will continue to drop by a degree or two each day through the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the mid 90s through the end of the week, before cooling into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The mornings will feel more fall-like, dropping into the 70s each day.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.28"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

