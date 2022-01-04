MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 70s of 2022 now in sight

PHOENIX — Cold mornings and mild afternoons will be the trend for this first week of the new year.

While temperatures will dip into the 30s to 40s each morning, our afternoons will gradually get warmer with Valley highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of the week.

We'll see a few clouds moving through at times, but overall the week looks mostly sunny and dry for the Valley.

Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.

As temperatures trend up, we could see our first 70s of the year by Friday!

Temperatures will dip slightly over the weekend as a storm system passes to our north. That will put Phoenix back in the upper 60s on Saturday.

We could see a few light snow showers in the high country Saturday and Sunday too, but our Valley forecast looks dry.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

