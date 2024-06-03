MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 110s of the year expected this week!

PHOENIX — It's prime heat season in the desert as a dome of high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest.

Temperatures will stay in the triple digits for the foreseeable future with early morning lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Phoenix could even hit 110 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday afternoon!

On average, Phoenix tends to see its first 110-degree day around June 11th. The earliest on record was May 8, 1989.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mohave County, while Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for the Valley and much of Arizona from Wednesday through Friday. We could see this upgraded to a warning as those days get closer.

This means Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as major risks for heat-related illnesses ramp up, especially for those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Now is the time to prepare yourself and your family for the excessive heat. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors between 10 am and 6 pm, take breaks from the heat, and never leave kids or pets in hot cars.

We are also headed into prime ozone pollution season in the Valley during these long, sunny days, so this will likely continue to be an issue throughout much of June.

We're also tracking more pollution problems. Another Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Tuesday. (That could be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.)

If you have asthma, COPD, or any other respiratory issue, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours on high pollution days or you may have difficulty breathing. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Kids, older adults and anyone trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts from this ozone pollution, too. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

We can all help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse. If you have a gas vehicle, try to drive as little as possible this week. Carpooling, working from home, or re-fueling your vehicle in the evening helps, too.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

