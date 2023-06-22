MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 110+-degree days are in sight for the Valley!

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of the longest stretch of consecutive days in the 100s so far this year in Phoenix, and these triple-digit highs are sticking around.

Phoenix will top out at 106 this afternoon, which puts us right at the average for this time of year.

Winds will also pick up again this afternoon with gusts topping out between 25 and 35 mph across the state, including here in the Valley.

Valley temperatures will drop slightly on Friday as a disturbance passes to our northwest, but it won't be enough to get us out of the triple digits.

Then with high pressure intensifying to our southeast over the weekend, we're still tracking the hottest temperatures of the year so far!

Phoenix could see its first 110-degree day by Sunday or Monday. On average this happens around June 11th, so this is a little later than usual.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast still looks sunny and dry with no rain in sight over the next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

