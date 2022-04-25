MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First 100s of the year in sight for Phoenix

PHOENIX — We're heating things up this week and we could even see the first 100s of the year.

High pressure builds in, sending temperatures soaring back to well above-average.

Valley highs will top out in the low 90s today, nearly 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Then we could see the 100s for the first time this year on Tuesday.

It'll be close, but it looks like Phoenix could top out at 100 degrees at least briefly on Tuesday.

On average, our first 100-degree day of the year occurs around May 2nd. The earliest 100-degree day was on March 26, 1988. The record high for Tuesday is 102, which was set in 2020.

Luckily, these triple digits won't last for too long this time around.

Temperatures will fall back into the 90s by midweek as high pressure pushes east and we begin tracking disturbances that will pass by to our north.

As storms pass by, breezes pick back up through Thursday increasing the fire danger around the state again.

We aren't going to get any rain or snow either, so plan on a dry week.

Temperatures will dip back into the 80s on Friday, but we'll warm into the 90s again by the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

