MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Finally done with the 100s in the Valley!

PHOENIX — It looks like we have finally seen the last of the triple-digit heat here in the Valley.

Valley highs hit the 100s on Saturday before falling into the upper 90s on Sunday. Now, we'll get an even bigger cool-down as a storm system approaches.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s each day this week, putting us right near what's normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will get cooler, too. Valley temperatures will drop into the 50s to 60s each morning this week.

The storm that's bringing this initial drop in temperatures will also help boost winds and bring a slight chance for rain to parts of Arizona.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 to 30 mph in the Valley and across northern Arizona today.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across southeast and eastern Arizona today and on Tuesday.

While the rain threat is low in the Valley, there is a slight chance of a stray shower or sprinkles Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As this first storm system clears out, we'll track another one well to our north that will bring a few more breezes our way by midweek. Then we'll see a third storm approach by the weekend.

That weekend storm could drop temperatures even further, with highs falling into the upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday.

At this point the Valley looks to stay dry all the way through Halloween, with just a slight chance for showers in northern Arizona this weekend.

As cooler air looks to stick around, Saturday, October 21st looks to have marked our last triple-digit day of the year. That's the fourth latest triple-digit day ever recorded. On average, our last triple-digit day is around October 5th but we have seen triple digits all the way into late October before. The latest ever recorded was October 27, 2016.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or higher for 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.69" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

