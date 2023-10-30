MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Fantastic weather as Phoenix gets ready to host the World Series!

PHOENIX — We couldn't have asked for better weather as we get ready to host the World Series in Phoenix this week.

Colder air has been flowing into our state behind a storm system that passed to our northeast.

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for most of Mohave, Yavapai and Gila counties until 9 a.m. today.

In the Valley, temperatures fell into the 50s in a lot of neighborhoods, marking the coldest morning since mid-April in Phoenix!

We'll warm nicely today, with Valley highs reaching the low 80s again this afternoon.

If you're headed out to watch the World Series this evening, temperatures should be cooling into the 70s by the start of Game 3.

Then we're in for another cold night with more freezes in the high country. Freeze Warnings will go into effect for parts of southeast Arizona from 3 to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As high pressure builds in, temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend.

Daytime highs in the Valley will reach the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week, putting us right near or just slightly above what's normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s each morning.

For Halloween on Tuesday, Trick-or-treating temperatures across the Valley will fall into the mid 70s.

Breezy to windy conditions will stick around through the start of this week.

Valley wind gusts will peak near 30 mph today and tomorrow, but winds will get stronger across parts of northern Arizona. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in areas along the Colorado River where a Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Those same areas are also staying really dry creating ripe conditions for wildfires, so a Red Flag Warning is also in effect for the upper Colorado River Valley through this evening.

Storm systems will pass to our north throughout the week bringing more clouds at times, but as of now our forecast looks dry for at least the next seven days.

Thankfully, we are now done with the triple digits this year. Saturday, October 21st marked our last 100-degree of the year. That's the fourth latest ever recorded.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or more on 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

____________________________________________________________________________

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

____________________________________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.81" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

