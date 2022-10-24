MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Fall storm clearing out, leaving cooler air behind

PHOENIX — Our weekend storm system is clearing out with drier, cooler air settling in behind it.

Today will be a cooler day across the state, with Valley highs topping out in the low to mid 70s which is more than 10 degrees below the average for this time of year!

Freeze Warnings remain in effect across northern Arizona this morning. Then we'll see Freeze Warnings across southeast Arizona tonight into Tuesday morning.

While we won't see any freezes in the Valley this week, temperatures will get even colder tonight with lows dropping into the 40s to low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Lows will fall back into the teens across the high country in northern Arizona tonight.

Temperatures will gradually trend up the rest of the week but Valley highs stay below normal and in the upper 70s to low 80s through Friday.

Lows will continue to cool into the 50s each morning across the Valley.

Another storm system moves through the Four Corners on Thursday, bringing more breezes and slight chance of snow showers to northern Arizona.

Then high pressure builds to our south by the weekend, bumping temperatures into the low 80s across the Valley on Saturday and Sunday and keeping things dry through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

