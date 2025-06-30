MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat and monsoon storms expected this week

PHOENIX — Record-breaking heat is making a comeback in the Valley today.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Tuesday, with temperatures expected to climb between 113 and 117 degrees across the Phoenix metro area.

Because of the dangerous heat and increased risk of heat-related illnesses, both Monday and Tuesday have been declared ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid spending extended time outside during the afternoon, and wear lightweight, breathable clothing. If you need to be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade, reapply sunscreen often, and never leave children or pets inside vehicles. It's also important to bring pets indoors during the hottest hours of the day.

A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for this stretch of extreme heat, keeping temperatures dangerously high through Tuesday. Later this week, that ridge will begin to shift toward the Four Corners area, allowing monsoon moisture to stream into Arizona.

Storm chances will start Monday across eastern Arizona, then gradually spread west. On Tuesday, outflow boundaries from storms along the Mogollon Rim may drift into the Valley, bringing the potential for gusty winds and isolated pockets of blowing dust.

By Wednesday, scattered monsoon storms are expected in the Phoenix Metro, with activity continuing into Thursday and Friday. These storms could produce locally heavy rain, flash flooding especially in areas near burn scars, blowing dust, and even dust storms.

If you’re caught in a dust storm while driving, pull completely off the road, turn off your headlights and hazard lights, place your car in park, and keep your foot off the brake until visibility improves. If flooding occurs, remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never attempt to drive through a flooded road, as it could put your life and the lives of first responders at risk.

Storm chances are expected to gradually decrease as we approach the Fourth of July.

Stay safe and keep checking in with ABC15 for the latest updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.47" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.02" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

