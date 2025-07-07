MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat alerts return this week

PHOENIX — Hot and dry conditions will continue across the Valley and much of Arizona as high pressure builds overhead.

Temperatures will rise into the 110s on Monday and continue climbing each day next week, with the hottest stretch expected midweek.

Air quality will also worsen on Monday.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley, as light winds and strong sunshine help drive up ozone levels, especially during the afternoon.

Breathing in ozone pollution can cause chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing. Children, older adults, and anyone with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory issues are at higher risk. Try to avoid outdoor activity during the afternoon hours when pollution peaks.

You can help reduce ozone pollution by carpooling, using public transit, avoiding engine idling, and refueling after sunset.

As high pressure settles in by midweek, temperatures will push toward near-record levels.

Extreme Heat Warnings begin Monday for parts of the state and expand into the Valley from Tuesday through Thursday. Those days are now ABC15 Weather Action Days.

During this stretch, it’s important to limit outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., stay hydrated with water and electrolytes, bring pets inside, and check in on friends and family to make sure they have adequate cooling. Never leave children or pets in a parked car.

Highs could reach 117 degrees on Wednesday, which would break the daily record of 116 set in 2024. Heat risk will range from major to extreme across central and southwestern Arizona, meaning the chance of heat-related illness is very high without proper hydration or cooling.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly by the weekend, but will likely stay near 110 degrees through Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.42" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (+0.05" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

