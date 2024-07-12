MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat alerts extended into the weekend for Phoenix and beyond

PHOENIX — Our dangerous, record-setting heat wave continues and now heat alerts have been extended out even longer!

An Excessive Heat Warning now remains in effect for the Phoenix metro area and all of southwest Arizona through Saturday night.

Today and Saturday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this dangerous heat wave.

Limit your time outside, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

Valley highs will top out around 115 degrees again today, with highs topping 110 degrees on Saturday. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts..

Monsoon moisture will increase across our state in the coming days, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will mainly impact the higher terrain and parts of southeastern and south-central Arizona, but there is a slight chance that storms could make it down into the Valley again tonight and on Saturday night.

Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Storm chances will increase over the weekend. Our best bets for rain in the Valley will be Sunday and Monday.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.84" (+0.69" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar