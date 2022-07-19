PHOENIX — We're tracking another week of extreme heat as we continue to add to our count of 110+ degree days.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place through Thursday for parts of northwest Arizona including Marble Canyon, Glen Canyon and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.

In Phoenix we've had 16 days with highs at 110 or higher so far this year. We're going to keep adding to that count this week as daily highs will top out between 111 and 113 degrees through Friday. We won't get much overnight relief either as lows hover in the low 90s early each morning.

So, make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

We're also monitoring air quality as ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today with Ozone High Pollution Watches now for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

If you have any respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

The monsoon storm threat will continue across our state, with the best chances across northern Arizona, the White Mountains and in southeast Arizona.

Strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours will continue to be the main threats. The risk for flash flooding near our burn scars is the biggest threat across the high country.

There's just a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley each day through Friday.

By this weekend, high pressure will shift back toward the Four Corners allowing more monsoon moisture to flow in. That will increase storm chances on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

As storm chances increase, temperatures will drop. Expect Valley highs between 105 and 108 over the weekend.

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-2.46" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.21"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

