MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings & monsoon storm chances in Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure will build back in sending temperatures soaring to 110+ again in the Valley starting today.

Our risk for heat-related illnesses will be going up as we see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, with Phoenix topping out at 114 degrees this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and all of south-central Arizona.

Today is also an ABC15 Weather Action Day and we encourage you to take action now to prepare for this next round of extreme heat. Consider canceling or adjusting outdoor plans and make sure you're keeping an eye on your kids and elderly family members as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps.

As temperatures heat up and we get a boost in moisture over the next few days, our overnight lows will also be warmer and in record territory, either setting new record-warm lows or coming within a degree or so of the records on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Monsoon moisture is set to increase across Arizona as we tap into moisture from what's left of Tropical Storm Alberto that's moving through Mexico.

That boost in moisture could bring the first monsoon storms of the season to our state, especially in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona as early as this afternoon.

Winds will also pick up across our state the next few days as the remnants of Alberto pass by to our south.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas across southeast Arizona today and tonight. Gusts in these spots could peak near 45 mph.

Winds will pick up in the Valley, too. The strongest winds come Friday with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph in the Phoenix Metro.

Monsoon storms that develop could also produce strong wind gusts that lead to areas of blowing dust across central Arizona.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 3 to 8 p.m. today for Pinal and Pima counties in south-central Arizona because of the threat of dust storms that could drop visibility to below a mile in some spots. A High Pollution Advisory is also in effect for Pinal county as blowing dust could lead to unhealthy air quality.

If you get caught in a dust storm, it's best to go indoors and remember to never drive through the dust. Instead, "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

The Valley could get stronger winds and areas of blowing dust too, as storms develop over the higher terrain to our east. While there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight, Valley storm chances increase Friday, with daily chances through the weekend.

Stay weather aware and stay tuned for heat and storm updates in the coming days.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

