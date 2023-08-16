MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings kick in as storm chances continue

PHOENIX — Several Valley cities saw a stormy Tuesday night, but we only got a trace of rain at our official rain gauge at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

So the dry streak continues! We are also currently in the middle of the second longest dry streak on record. It has been 146 days since we've had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The longest dry streak on record is 160 days back in 1972.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. 2023 is now in the top spot for the latest first measurable monsoon rain on record. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995. Prior to this year, that was the latest on record.)

There is at least a chance for more storms today and over the next few days. Spotty storms will develop over the higher terrain north and east of the Valley, and across the open deserts south of the Valley first this afternoon. Then we could see a few isolated storms within the Phoenix metro my mid afternoon, with chances continuing through the evening.

Storms that develop around our state could produce strong winds, areas of heavy rain, and dangerous lighting so stay weather-aware.

We're also tracking more extreme heat.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect today and Thursday for the Phoenix metro area and areas along the Colorado River in southwest Arizona. So, we are now in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe from the potentially dangerous heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has now had 44 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

This year has also tied the record for the most lows in the 90s in any year. We're now up to 28 days with lows in the 90s, tying the record set in 2020. We will likely keep adding to that tally this week.

We are anticipating a big cool down this weekend, though!

Latest forecast models show a tropical storm developing off of the western coast of Mexico this week. Moisture from that storm could get pulled up in our monsoon flow by this weekend. That would drop temperatures and significantly increase our weekend storm chances. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.61"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

